Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): NV Subhash, grandson of PV Narasimha Rao on Wednesday appreciated the efforts made by the Telangana government to honour the late former Prime Minister.

"I welcome the initiative taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. We, the members of the family, have asked the central government, especially the Manmohan Singh government that he should be conferred the Bharat Ratna. But, due to the reasons best known to the Congress, they ignored his services to the party and the nation," Subhash, who is the official spokesperson of Telangana BJP, told ANI.

He added, "In 2014, when the TRS government came into power, the Chief Minister on June 28, 2014, said that many activities will be done under the name of PV Narasimha Rao and some of those activities have been done. Now with the centenary celebrations coming up, we hope that all the schemes announced by the Telangana government will be implemented."

Subhash also said that the former prime minister would be conferred with Bharat Ratna by the current central government.

Further appreciating the Telangana Chief Minister's efforts to honour PV Narasimha Rao, he said, "We feel proud that the Telangana Chief Minister has honoured Narasimha Rao because he is from Telangana. No one from the state has ever become the Prime Minister of this country."

Subhash was also upbeat that members of other political parties were joining in the centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister.

"It is the goodwill gesture of the Telangana Chief Minister to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. We are looking forward to this event," he added.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday said that the state is set to observe year-long centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao from June 28. (ANI)

