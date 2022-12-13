Kolkata, December 13: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Madan Mitra has demanded an inquiry into the demise of Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused in the massacre at Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district and who was found dead in CBI custody. The TMC leader has also raised questions over the role of the central investigating agencies.

Sheikh had been in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody since the agency arrested him on December 4 from Jharkhand where he had been hiding since March this year. On Monday he was found hanging inside a bathroom at the CBI campsite after being taken to the incident site in CBI custody, a senior CBI official said. Bogtui Carnage: Slain Trinamool Leader Vadu Sheikh’s Brother Jahangir in CBI Net.

"A serious enquiry should be conducted into the death of Lalan Sheikh," said Mitra. "If people have any problem with an investigation, they demand a CBI enquiry. But, if the prime accused is found hanging in CBI custody, how will the people have faith in the agency?" asked Mitra who is the Kamarhati MLA.

Alleging a conspiracy by the BJP, the TMC leader said, "Everything is very mysterious. The BJP leaders including opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh had mentioned that something will happen in Bengal in December and Suvendu Adhikari had categorically mentioned the date as December 12." Birbhum Violence: Home Ministry Seeks Report From West Bengal Government on Killing of 8 People in Birbhum.

"Trinamool Congress will fully cooperate with all the agencies in the enquiry," said Mitra. On March 21, eight persons were burnt alive after huts were set ablaze at Bogtui village on March 21. One more succumbed to her burns later in a hospital. The violence took place after the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a local Trinamool functionary.

The Calcutta High Court on March 25 ordered investigation to be handed over to the CBI. Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused in this case was absconding since then till he was apprehended by the CBI.

According to a CBI officer, Lalal Sheikh was in custody of another CBI personnel on duty while two investigating officers in the case went to the court for official work. The incident took place at around 4.30 pm when CRPF jawans were guarding the site office at that time. Sheikh went to a bathroom and when he did not come out for long, the staff went inside to check and they found him hanging.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)