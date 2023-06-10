Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] June 10 (ANI): West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requested Governor CV Ananda Bose in a letter yesterday to arrange for Central forces during the Panchayat elections to have free and fair elections.

"I have solid reason to apprehend that a free and fair election to three-tier Panchayat in the month of July 2023 in West Bengal, would be a far-reaching dream. Therefore, I humbly solicit your good office to do the needful for conducting the said election under the direct supervision of the central forces. Your prompt action in this regard is highly solicited," he requested in his letter to the Governor.

This comes after a Congress worker was killed during the campaigns. Talking about the assassination of a party worker Fulchand Shaikh, Chowdhury alleged that "Jungle rule" prevails in the state under which the thugs and miscreants of the ruling party are preying upon the opposition workers like they are some "monsters of the deep".

In view of the upcoming elections going to be held in July, Adhir Ranjan wrote, "With due deference and humble submission, I would like to invite your immediate attention to the fact that today one Congress worker, Fulchand Shaikh has been brutally assassinated and two others including a woman named Rebika Bibi are struggling for life in hospital."

"An active Congress worker was killed in the Khargam of Murshidabad. This happened in view of the panchayat elections. The murder accused got the protection of the Khargram administration after which the murder was carried out. TMC wants a bullet election or ballot election? We will not allow Trinamool Congress to do this politics of blood," Adhir Ranjan said.

"We will protest against it," he added.

The Bengal panchayat elections will be held on July 8. It will be held in a single phase and the total votes will be counted on July 11.

"Under such circumstances as stated above,

Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as it will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

