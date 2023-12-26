Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 26 (ANI): In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda held organisational meetings with the West Bengal party's core members to chalk out strategies for the party ahead of the coming elections.

Amit Shah and JP Nadda are scheduled to hold a series of organisational meetings during the day with West Bengal BJP workers.

After the meeting, Amit Shah said that the people of Bengal trust PM Modi and are all set to bless the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 35 seats.

"Today, along with National President Shri @JPNadda Ji held a meeting of the@BJP4Bengal core group in Kolkata and discussed the strategies for the upcoming election. The people of Bengal trust PM Modi Ji and are all set to bless the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 35 seats," he said in a post on X.

The union minister has set a target to win 35 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in West Bengal.

At a rally in Suri in Birbhum district in April this year, Shah targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and said, "Give us 35 seats in 2024 and the Mamata Banerjee government will be out. There is corruption in Bengal. And only the BJP can stop it."

There are 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. In 2019, the Trinamool Congress won 22 seats but faced stiff competition from the BJP, which won 18 seats. The remaining two seats went to Congress.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah, along with BJP national president JP Nadda, visited and offered prayers at Gurudwara Bara Sikh Sangat in Kolkata on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas. (ANI)

