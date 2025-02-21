Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) English Bazar Municipality's chairperson Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury on Friday claimed he received a threat on his life.

Chowdhury, a senior leader of the TMC in West Bengal's Malda district, alleged that he received a call on his mobile phone from a person identifying himself as a member of the "D Company", demanding Rs 20 lakh or else face death.

Chowdhury's claim comes after English Bazar Municipality's TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar was shot dead last month.

"I got the phone call around 10.40 am. A WhatsApp message was sent to my number at 6.51 pm on Tuesday. I am not afraid of attempts on my life. People will take care of my safety. However, I have informed the police about it," he said.

Security at the Netaji More residence of Chowdhury has been beefed up, police said.

An FIR has been lodged and an investigation is underway, they said.

Sarkar was murdered on January 2.

A month later, on February 2, TMC MLA from the district, Sabitri Mitra, claimed there was an attempt on her life after the driver of her car barely managed to avoid a collision with an unidentified vehicle twice in quick succession.

State BJP spokesperson Jagannath Chatterjee said the threat to Chowdhury should be investigated properly.

"The situation has become such that TMC leaders are themselves not feeling safe in Mamata Banerjee's regime. Whether this is due to factionalism within the TMC or other factors should be investigated," he told reporters.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said the party was confident in the police investigation.

