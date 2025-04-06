Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar hoisted the party's flag at the party office in Kolkata on the occasion of the ruling party's 45th Foundation Day.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar also called for greater unity during Ram Navami celebrations and urged the CPM and TMC to join in the festivities.

Majumdar stated, "Shri Ram belongs to everyone. CPM, TMC should also participate in Ram Navami procession, who is stopping them?"

He emphasised that the celebration of Lord Shri Ram transcends politics, asserting that "Lord Shri Ram has no connection with elections."

Highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance of the occasion, Majumdar said, "Shri Ram resides in the heart and soul of India."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its 37th foundation day today. Currently, the largest political party in India, the BJP, was founded in 1980.

After the landslide victory in the 2014 General Election, today, the BJP is the largest political party in terms of elected representatives and the biggest political party in the world.

The BJP was originally founded as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The party gained significant momentum under leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, eventually rising to power in the 1990s. It has remained a dominant force in Indian politics since then.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings to all on Sunday, the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. She appealed to everyone to "uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all."

Posting her wishes on X, she wrote, "Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all. I wish the celebration of the Ram Navami all success in a peaceful manner."

A Shobha Yatra is scheduled to be organised in Hooghly on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami 2025 celebrations in West Bengal.

Security has been heightened in Howrah as a large number of devotees throng to temples on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh extended greetings of Ram Navami and said that the festival will be celebrated with great fervor and grandeur across West Bengal.

The BJP leader also urged law enforcement authorities to ensure the peaceful conduct of the festivities, emphasising that the Hindu community will observe the festival according to their traditions and should be able to celebrate without facing any obstacles.

Preparations are underway for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in the Nandigram area of the Paschim Medinipur district.

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Nandigram on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Navami, a day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is considered an important and auspicious time for devotees to pray for strength, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. She is considered to be the ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga. Siddhidatri is a Sanskrit word that means giver of meditative ability. (ANI)

