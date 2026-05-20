Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Cameron Green Takes Excellent Running Catch To Dismiss Opener in KKR vs MI IPL 2026

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a crucial breakthrough in their must-win KKR vs MIIPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, dismissing dangerous opener Rohit Sharma for 15. Looking to disrupt KKR’s playoff ambitions, Sharma mistimed an aggressive heave off a full-length delivery from pacer Saurabh Dubey. Cameron Green ran back towards the mid-wicket boundary to complete an excellent catch and dismiss the former MI captain. You can read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

Cameron Green's Sensational Grab To Dismiss Rohit Sharma

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).