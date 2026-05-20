US Seeking ‘Second Round of War’, Says Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has accused the United States of preparing for another military confrontation with Iran, saying recent American actions indicate that Washington has not abandoned its military objectives against the Islamic Republic.

In remarks carried by Iranian media on Wednesday, Ghalibaf said both “overt and clandestine” actions by the US suggest that it is attempting to restart hostilities despite ongoing political and economic pressure on Iran. Donald Trump Says US ‘May Have to Hit Iran Again’ if Diplomacy Fails After Pausing Planned Military Strike (Watch Video).

Iran Claims US Seeking ‘Second Round of War’

“The enemy’s movements, both overt and clandestine, show that despite economic and political pressure, it has not abandoned its military objectives and is seeking to start a new war,” Ghalibaf said in an audio message reported by Iranian media outlets.

“Close monitoring of the situation in the United States reinforces the possibility that they still hope for the surrender of the Iranian nation,” he added. According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, Ghalibaf also stated that “all covert and overt actions currently indicate that the enemy is planning a second round of war.” Iran-US Conflict: IRGC Warns ‘War Will Be Extended Outside the Middle East’ if Tehran Faces New Military Action.

Iran Says Military Capabilities Rebuilt During Ceasefire

Ghalibaf said Iranian military forces had used the ceasefire period to restore and strengthen operational capabilities. “The [Iranian] people should be assured that our military forces made the best possible use of the ceasefire period to rebuild their capabilities,” he stated.

He further warned that Tehran would respond strongly to any renewed military action. “[Iran] will make the enemy regret attacking again,” he said.

The Iranian parliament speaker also argued that the United States believes continued sanctions, blockades and military threats could pressure Tehran into accepting American demands.

“The enemy still hopes for the surrender of the Iranian nation and wrongly believes that by continuing the blockade and resuming war, it can force Iran to give a positive response to America’s excessive demands,” Ghalibaf said. He added that Iran would not yield under external pressure.

Trump Previously Warned of Possible Future Strikes

The remarks come after earlier statements by Donald Trump, who had warned that the US could launch “another big hit” against Iran if Tehran refused to negotiate.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have remained high amid disputes over regional security, sanctions and Iran’s military activities. No fresh military escalation has been officially announced by either side, though diplomatic and political tensions continue to intensify.

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