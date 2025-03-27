North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 27 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh has alleged that around 50-60 people attacked his house in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.

Speaking to ANI, Singh accused the police of not taking any action on the incident, claiming that the incident occurred in front of them. Singh also alleged that two bombs were thrown at his house.

However, security forces were later deployed at his house following the alleged attack.

"I don't understand what's happening. On 4 October also, Namit Singh, Saddam and his team attacked here. They threw bombs, and I got injured. Today, around 10:20 pm, we heard a gunfire... By the time we went outside to inspect, 50-60 people were already at the location, including the Police. When we got back, we saw that two bombs had been thrown at my house. One burst, and the other is still live ammunition. Namit Singh, Saddam Ansari, and Prem, along with 50-60 other people, are involved in this... Namit Singh is just a scapegoat... There's no Police action (on these attacks). This incident happened in front of them..." the BJP leader told ANI.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on March 24, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari went to meet the homeless families affected by the landslide in Belgachia, Howrah. He handed over tarpaulins, mosquito nets, dry food and financial assistance to 100 affected families there. According to Suvendu Adhikari, BJP workers have been providing cooked food to the affected families on behalf of the party and this service will continue till the situation normalizes.

"We will provide 20 liter drums of drinking water per family to the affected families, because drinking water is still inadequate there. It is worth noting that the patriarch of the area is Trinamool, the municipality is also in charge of Trinamool, the MLA of the area is Trinamool, and above all, the ruling power of the state is Trinamool. Yet even after four days of the incident, none of them has gone to be with these helpless affected people. Today, in these difficult times, only the BJP is standing by the affected people," Suvendu Adhikari said. (ANI)

