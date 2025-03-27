Mumbai, March 27: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of March 27, 2025, will be announced throughout the day by local authorities in West Bengal's capital city. Also known as Kolkata FF Lottery, this game follows a Satta Matka-style lottery format and is played exclusively in Kolkata. The Kolkata Fatafat Results are declared in eight rounds (Bazi), starting with the first round at 10 AM. Participants eagerly await the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart, which can be accessed on kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in to track their bets and winnings. One can also find the Kolkata FF Result Chart of March 27 below.

Kolkata FF is a popular lottery game played daily from Monday to Sunday, where participants predict numbers using patterns and past results. Unlike conventional lotteries, it involves skill and strategic calculation, offering a unique betting experience. Results are announced every 90 minutes, with the final round (eighth Bazi) declared at 8:30 PM. Whether you're a seasoned player or a newcomer, stay tuned for the latest updates and check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart below to see if fortune favors you today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 26, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for March 27, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 578 - - - 0 - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

In Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF), players try to predict the passing record numbers in a Satta Matka-style lottery game that blends luck with strategy. Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata FF consists of eight daily rounds (Bazis), beginning at 10 AM, with results announced every 90 minutes.Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

This lottery is legally permitted in West Bengal, one of 13 Indian states where government-regulated lotteries are allowed, alongside Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Punjab, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, and Mizoram. Many enthusiasts turn to YouTube tutorials to improve their understanding of game strategies and number predictions. However, despite its legality, players are advised to proceed with caution, as Kolkata FF involves financial risks and the possibility of monetary losses.

