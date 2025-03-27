Mumbai, March 27: The Shillong Teer Results of March 27, 2025, will soon be announced, revealing the winning numbers for this popular archery-based lottery. Players can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart online to view Round 1 and Round 2 numbers for games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The results will be available on platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Stay tuned to check the latest Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

Shillong Teer, organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), is a distinctive game combining traditional archery with lottery-style betting. The game is played in two rounds, where archers shoot arrows at a target, and the last two digits of the total number of arrows determine the winning numbers. The first round of today’s Shillong Teer begins at 10:30 AM, with results announced soon after. Participants are eagerly awaiting the results, hoping their selected numbers match the winning combination. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 27, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Results for March 27, 2025, will be announced in two rounds, with Round 1 results declared at 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2. Participants can check the "Shillong Teer Result Chart for March 27" and winning numbers on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game takes place daily at Shillong’s Polo Ground, drawing thousands of hopeful players. Stay tuned as the Shillong Teer Results will be updated below once announced. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 20

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based lottery game in Meghalaya, organized by KHASA. Held from Monday to Saturday at Shillong’s Polo Ground, the game consists of two rounds where archers shoot arrows at a target. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the mark. Players place bets on numbers between 00 and 99, with cash prizes awarded to those who make accurate predictions. Regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer remains a popular game of chance in the region.

