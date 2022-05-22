By Syeda Shabana

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 22 (ANI): Days after West Bengal BJP vice-president Arjun Singh slammed the state leadership for "not allowing him to work properly", despite holding a senior position in the organization, sources said that he is likely to join Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Singh's comment on Friday came after the Union Government announced its decision to withdraw the notification capping jute prices at Rs 6,500 per quintal, a demand he and other industry stakeholders have been pressing for in the last few weeks.

"I met our national president JP Nadda recently and told him about the situation in the state unit of the party. Dedicated workers are not given their due recognition. Despite being the state vice-president, I am not allowed to work properly," Singh, who switched over to the BJP from the TMC in 2019, told reporters.

Sources also informed that Singh had recently travelled to Delhi to meet the BJP's top brass over faction fighting in the state unit of the BJP while also raising the jute mill issue. Singh also had warned of launching a massive protest.

Singh is scheduled to meet All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to hold talks on joining TMC.

On the other hand, the BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya told ANI that it is completely his decision to be with the party or not.

This development assumes significance as it has come just close on the heels of the visit of the Union Minister Amit Shah to the state. (ANI)

