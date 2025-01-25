Nadia (West Bengal) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier conducted an operation in Nadia district along the India-Bangladesh international border and seized 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, valued at over Rs 1.4 crore, the BSF reported on Saturday.

DIG PRO Nilotpal Kumar Pandey South Bengal Frontier of BSF said, "This is a big seizure. A major operation was carried out by 32 Battalion of BSF South Bengal Frontier in Naghata area of Majhdia town under Kishanganj police station, Nadia district on India-Bangladesh international border of West Bengal striking a blow to drug smuggling. In this operation, a huge consignment of 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl was recovered from 3 underground storage tank. The estimated value of which is Rs 1,40,58,444."

The discovery of such a large quantity of Phensedyl is being hailed by the BSF DIG as a major blow to smuggling activities in the region.

"On January 24, based on accurate and reliable intelligence, personnel of Border Outpost Tungi of 32 Bn BSF South Bengal Frontier launched a cordon and search operation in the Naghata area under Majhdia town of Nadia district at 2.45 pm. BSF officers, jawans and local police participated in this operation. Two of these storage tanks were built under dense vegetation while one storage tank was built under a hut made of CGI sheets. Boxes full of Phensedyl bottles were recovered from these storage tanks," he further said.

The massive haul surprised officials and revealed the extent of the smuggling network operating in the area and their methods. The seized Phensedyl consignment has been handed over to the concerned department for further legal action. (ANI)

