New Delhi, January 25: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allotment results on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the third round of counselling can now check their results online.

According to the official schedule, the reporting process for selected candidates will begin on January 26, 2025, and conclude on February 3, 2025. Following this, data verification for joined candidates by institutes and data sharing by MCC will take place on February 4 and 5, 2025. SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 Out, Know Steps To Download at sbi.co.in.

The registration process for Round 3 started on December 26, 2024, and ended on January 22, 2025. The choice filling and locking process was completed by January 23, 2025, followed by the seat allotment process conducted from January 23 to 24, 2025. RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025 To Be Declared Soon at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps To Download When Out.

Steps to Check the Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the “NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result” link.

Enter your login details on the new page.

Submit to view and download your seat allotment result.

Selected candidates must download the seat allotment letter from the candidate login portal and complete admission and joining formalities between January 26 and February 3, 2025.

For further details, visit the official MCC website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2025 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).