Delhi, January 25: Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. Padma Shri Awards 2025 Winners List: Delhi Gynaecologist Neerja Bhatla, Bihar Social Worker Bhim Singh Bhavesh Among 30 Unsung Heroes To Be Awarded 4th Highest Civilian Honour; Full List To Be Released Soon.

139 People to Receive Padma Award This Year

For the year 2025, the President has approved conferment of 139 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Late folk singer Sharda Sinha… pic.twitter.com/vxf5SL3ny6 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2025

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at RashtrapatiBhawan usually around March/ April every year. For the year 2025, the President has approved conferment of 139 Padma Awards including one duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.