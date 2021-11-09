Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 9 (ANI): Following a reshuffle in West Bengal cabinet on Tuesday, Dr Amit Mitra has been appointed as Principal Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Finance Department.

Mitra's new appointment will be in the status of a cabinet minister.

Mitra's six-month tenure as Finance Minister ended on Monday since he is not an elected member of the state Assembly. Mitra also did not contest the bypolls.

Chandrima Bhattacharya has been appointed as the Minister of State of the Finance department.

Pulak Roy has been made the new Panchayat and Rural Development Minister following the demise of Subrata Mukherjee.

Manas Bhuyian, who is the Minister of Water Resource Development, has been given the additional charge of Consumer Affairs department. The portfolio was earlier entrusted to Sadhan Pande who is currently hospitalised after a prolonged illness.

Further, Women and Child Development Minister Sashi Panja has been given the additional charge of the Self Help Group department. (ANI)

