Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rode pillion on a motorcycle in Kolkata on Thursday during a candlelight march to the Gandhi statue in support of wrestlers who are protesting in Delhi against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations against him.

Mamata Banerjee was seen surrounded by a large number of TMC supporters.

Some of them even helped her wear the helmet and get on to the bike which was being driven by another person.

Earlier in the day, she participated in a candlelight march to the Gandhi statue in Kolkata.

The candlelight march was held demanding 'justice' for wrestlers.

Earlier on May 31, Mamata Banerjee held a rally from Hazra to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, in support of protesting wrestlers.

"Our team will go to meet the wrestlers and support them. We are with you, that's why we have taken out this rally today. It will be continued tomorrow also. Wrestlers are the pride of our country. We are with you in your fight," Mamata Banerjee said as she led a rally in Kolkata 'demanding justice' for wrestlers protesting in Delhi.

The West Bengal Chief Minister led a rally from Hazra to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, in support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations against him.

Addressing the rally, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We are proud of our wrestlers. The rally will continue tomorrow."

On Tuesday, Olympic medalist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik alongwith Vinesh Phogat reached Uttarakhand's Haridwar to immerse their all medals including Olympic medals in the river Ganga on Tuesday evening, as a mark of their protest.

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait on Tuesday intervened and stopped protesting wrestlers from immersing their medals in the river Ganga and said that there would be a Khap meeting over the issue.

On Sunday, India's Olympic medallist wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia along with Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where they planned to stage a demonstration.FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act, said Delhi Police. (ANI)

