Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) The West Bengal government is planning to start a mobile exhibition on cyber security to make people aware of how to keep their computers, cell phones and other such devices safe from malicious attackers, an official said on Friday.

The police and information technology (IT) departments are working together on the project in which posters and models on cyber security will be displayed in a large vehicle which will travel to various areas.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 5-Foot-Long Crocodile Rescued Near Mainpuri District; Released in Natural Habitat.

"The Kolkata Police has made a proposal for a cyber security van. It will be executed after getting the approval of the government," state IT Joint Secretary Sanjay Kumar Das told reporters on the sidelines of Cyber Security Congress, a seminar organised here.

The van will be managed by the police and available for organisations to reserve, Additional Commissioner of Police Hari Kishore Kusumakar said.

Also Read | Umesh Mishra, Senior IPS Officer, Is New Rajasthan DGP; To Take Charge After ML Lather's Retirement on November 3.

The officer of Kolkata Police, however, said that such specifics will be decided in due course.

“The state government is taking a number of steps to raise awareness about cyber security, and we are supporting those efforts,” said Sushobhan Mukherjee, chairman of the Infosec Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to cyber security, which organised the seminar.

Speaking at the programme, state IT Minister Babul Supriyo praised those working in the field of cyber security and said what these people do in the digital domain, the police and fire brigade personnel carry out the same task in the real world.

“We must enter the digital world in the light of the vulnerability that we see in several global institutions that have been hacked,” Supriyo said.

According to available data, India reported 52,974 incidents of cybercrime in 2021, a nearly six per cent increase from the previous year's figure.

Infosec Foundation organised such Cyber Security Congress earlier in Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi in August and September.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)