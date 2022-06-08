Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], June 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda who is on a three-day visit to West Bengal, visited Vande Mataram Bhavan in Chinsura on Tuesday.

He also visited Rashbehari Bose Research Institute in Hooghly.

"Vande Mataram which became the mantra during India's freedom struggle was written here by Bankim Chandra Ji. I feel proud to visit this place today. A visit to this place has filled me with new vigour and determination to take forward our work for the country," he told reporters here.

Nadda arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday evening. The BJP chief will hold several important closed-door meetings with party leaders on Wednesday and Thursday, said sources.

Pertinent to mention, several leaders from the state have deserted the BJP recently. Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo moved from BJP to arch-rival TMC and is currently a member of the state Legislative Assembly from Ballygunge.

Most recently, Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh rejoined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) expressing his displeasure over the way the state unit of the party was being handled by the BJP leadership.

Nadda will visit and address a couple of programs from the Chuchura and Chandannagar areas in Hooghly. In the afternoon, the BJP president will address the state executive meeting and hold meetings with the party's state leadership.

Tomorrow, on June 9, Nadda will visit Belur Math and hold meetings with the BJP MPs and MLAs and state office bearers and also hold a Karyakarta Sammelan followed by a Nagrik Sammelan meeting in Kolkata.

Nadda, who held multiple visits to the state last year during West Bengal Assembly elections, which was bitterly fought between the BJP and the TMC, last visited the state to stand with the party workers in the wake of the post-poll violence last year.

Following the state Assembly polls, BJP appointed party MP Sukanta Majumdar as the new state president replacing Dilip Ghosh.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also visited the state where he held a meeting with the party's leadership.

In May 2021, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC returned to power in West Bengal for the third term with a landslide victory. The ruling party won 213 seats with 48 per cent vote share while the BJP could manage to win 77 seats with 38 per cent vote share. (ANI)

