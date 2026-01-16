New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): West Bengal police on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring safety and security during festivals, following allegations of security lapses at the Gangasagar mela.

In a post on X, the police stated that the mela concluded peacefully without causing harm to anyone.

"Malicious efforts are being made from certain quarters to point fingers at the safety and security arrangements of the Gangasagar mela, which has recently ended without any untoward incident, barring an accidental fire that had caused no harm to anyone," the post noted.

The post further shed light on the heavy security deployment and technological measures implemented to ensure safety at the mela.

"A workforce of 15000 police personnel toiled 24*7 under the supervision of hundreds of senior officers to ensure that this annual congregation of millions of pilgrims from all across the country passes off peacefully. Safety issues were further bolstered by cutting-edge technology, featuring 1,300+ CCTV cameras and thermal-imaging drones," the post stated.

The post concluded with the state police's commitment to maintaining the safety of all such festivals.

"West Bengal Police continues to remain wholeheartedly committed to ensuring that all festivals in the state pass off safely and peacefully," the post read.

Earlier today, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services emphasised that all the state government's arrangements had been praised. He claimed that he spoke with some of the visitors regarding the arrangements. He stated that there were no major issues and that the situation at the premises was under control. According to him, many people from and outside the country came for the holy dip at the site.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The experience of taking a dip in the Ganges River is always great. In Rudranagar, we have 18 fire stations for this Mela (fair). 7 outside the premises and the other 11 temporary fire stations. For this mela, more than 450 officials are working here to ensure fire safety. Ensuring safety is my duty, and I will fulfil it. There are no big issues until now, 1 to 2 incidents have occured but it's okay. The situation is under control. Many people have arrived from abroad. Mostly, people appreciate the arrangements. I have talked with 1 and 2 people, and they said that our government's arrangements are good." (ANI)

