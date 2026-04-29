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Agency News Agency News India News | West Bengal Polls: St Mary's Church School Nuns Cast Votes as Phase 2 Polling Underway Across 142 Seats Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Nuns at St Mary's Church School in Kolkata cast their votes on Wednesday as polling is underway for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): St Mary's Church School nuns in Kolkata cast their votes on Wednesday as polling is underway for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 for 142 constituencies.

The scale of the final phase of the Bengal election is massive, covering nearly half of the state's total assembly seats, 142 (out of 294).

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The total electorate is around 3.21 crore (Male: 1,64,35,627 and Female: 1,57,37,418 and Third Gender: 792). 1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged voters in West Bengal to turn out in large numbers as polling for the second phase of the 2026 Assembly elections began across 142 constituencies.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister called on citizens to strengthen democracy through active participation, with a special focus on women and young voters.

"Today is Phase-2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Urging all those voting today to do so in record numbers and make our democracy more vibrant as well as participative. It is important that the women and youth of West Bengal, in particular, turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise," PM Modi wrote.

The second phase of polling is crucial in shaping the electoral trajectory in the state, with 142 constituencies in Bengal polling today. Authorities have put in place elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful polling across regions.

After a record-shattering voter turnout in the first phase, West Bengal enters its second and final phase of polling today. This round is widely seen as the "litmus test" for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The final phase of the Bengal elections has officially commenced, preceded by rigorous mock polls across the state's high-stakes corridors.

The high-stakes electoral contest sees the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, aiming to retain power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is making strong efforts to expand its presence in the state.

These include 39,301 main stations and 1700 auxiliary stations. There are 8,845 all-women-managed stations, 13 PWD-managed stations, and 258 "model" polling stations. There will be webcasting for all 41,001 polling stations.

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)