Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): West Bengal on Sunday reported 2,739 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of cases in the state has reached 75,516 including 21,108 active cases, 52,730 discharges and 1,678 deaths.

21,072 samples were tested on Sunday while cumulative 9,13,465 samples have been tested in the state so far. (ANI)

