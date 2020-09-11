Kolkata, Sept 11 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday reported 3,157 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,96,332, according to a bulletin issued by the state Health Department.

The state also reported 57 more deaths, following which the toll rose to 3,828, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 3,016 patients recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate to 86.10 per cent, it added.

There are 23,461 active cases in the state at present.

Since Thursday, 45,326 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin said.

