Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday named IPS officer Shanka Shubhra Chakraborty as the new Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) of Kolkata Police, according to a notification.

Chakraborty replaced Murli Dhar, who was made the Additional CP of Kolkata Police.

IPS officer Sanjay Singh was appointed the Additional Director-General (ADG) of the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF), replacing Gyanwant Singh.

Gyanwant Singh was named ADG of the Armed Police. Vishal Garg was made the Inspector-General of Police in CID

Indrajit Basu was made the Superintendent of Police of the STF.

