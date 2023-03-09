Mumbai, March 9: A 23-year-old man was recently arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly killing his mother in Virar. Police officials said that the accused strangulated his 44-year-old mother to death at their house in Virar East. The incident took place on Wednesday night in Virar's Gandhinagar area of Phulpada. The accused has been identified as Devansh Dhanu.

According to a report in Mid-day, the incident came to light on Thursday when the mother of the deceased informed cops after she saw her daughter's house locked. After being alerted, cops reached the spot and opened the house with the help of neighbours.

A police officer said that the woman was found lying dead on a bed in the bedroom of her house. During the investigation, the deceased's mother told cops that her daughter had a fight with her son. She said that her daughter informed her about the fight when the two spoke during a call.

After the incident came to light, the accused, who was on the run was arrested. The accused confessed to his crime. Rajendra Kamble, senior inspector of Virar police station said that the cause of the murder is not known yet.

"We have registered an FIR and further investigation is underway," he added.

