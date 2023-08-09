South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], August 9 [ANI]: Clashes broke out on Wednesday in South 24 Parganas after an attempt was made to kill the former head of the Basanti village panchayat and the husband of present panchayat head by slitting his throat, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dibakar Das said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers went on rampage and burnt the house of the former panchayat head Sridam Mondal. Fire rescue teams reached the spot and tried to douse the fire. The condition of former head Sridam Mandal deteriorated and was taken to the hospital. No arrest has been made in this incident so far.

SDPO Dibakar Das said, "An attempt was made to kill the former head of the Basanti village panchayat by slitting his throat on the day of the formation of the panchayat. He was rushed to a Kolkata hospital with serious injuries. As a result of that incident, Trinamool activists set fire to the attacker's house in the area adjacent to Basanti Bridge. A large police force led by SDPO Canning reached the spot."

There is a fire engine to put out the fire, but the fire is now under control, according to the police administration.

"The accused has been identified. However, no one has been arrested in this regard yet," said the SDPO.

Police officials are conducting a probe. (ANI)

