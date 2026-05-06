India News | West Bengal: Unknown Miscreants Allegedly Vandalise TMC Minister Aroop Biswas's Tollygunge Office

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Aroop Biswas's public office in Kolkata was attacked on Wednesday, with unknown miscreants damaging furniture and official documents. This incident occurred as political activity remained high in the state following the announcement of the assembly poll results.

Earlier, on Monday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Asansol's Godhuli area was allegedly vandalised amid the BJP surge in the assembly elections.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Killing S*x Worker Through 'Aggressive S*x'.

Madan Morol, the resident, alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers targeted his residence and allegedly "beat them up" as retribution for voting for the BJP. Following the incident, a combined team of police and central forces arrived at the spot to restore order and assess the situation.

Unknown miscreants vandalised the TMC office, leaving the premises heavily damaged, with furniture, flags, posters and banners torn down.

Also Read | PNS Kashmir to the Rescue: Pakistan Navy Saves 7 Crew Members After Indian Vessel MV Gautam Gets Stranded in Arabian Sea.

Earlier, the TMC office in the Dumurjala area of Howrah was allegedly vandalised, escalating the already intense political atmosphere in West Bengal. The incident scene shows broken windows, torn posters, and scattered furniture, with the TMC flag thrown onto the road.

This act of vandalism follows a series of violent incidents between TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in the state, highlighting the increasing political hostility ahead of the final election results.

Tensions also flared in Cooch Behar, where the TMC President of Dinhata Town Block, Bishu Dhar, was allegedly attacked by BJP workers and supporters outside the counting centre.

Dhar, speaking to the media, remained defiant, stating, "We are members of the Trinamool Congress. We move forward with courage. I knew they would attack me, yet I still walked in. This is the culture of the BJP."

The alleged incidents come amid the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results, which have triggered a political earthquake, marking a dramatic end to Mamata Banerjee's long-standing dominance and propelling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into power with a commanding majority.

What was once considered an impregnable stronghold of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has now turned into the BJP's biggest eastern triumph, reshaping the political map of the state in a way few had anticipated.

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in the Assembly. TMC won 80 seats and is currently leading in one for which counting is underway. Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP was restricted to two seats. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)