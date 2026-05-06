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The Pakistan Navy successfully responded to a distress call from an Indian vessel, the MV Gautam, after it became stranded in the Arabian Sea due to a critical technical failure. The rescue operation, confirmed by the Pakistani military on Tuesday, May 5, highlights the essential maritime coordination required in international waters. The vessel was en route from Oman to India when it lost power, leaving its seven-member crew adrift in open waters.

Medical and Technical Assistance Provided

Upon receiving the distress signal, the Pakistan Navy dispatched the PNS Kashmir to the location. According to an official military statement, the naval crew provided immediate humanitarian assistance to the stranded sailors. Indian Navy Was Minutes Away From Sea Strike on Pakistan During Operation Sindoor, Says Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

The ship provided food, medical assistance, and technical support to stabilise the vessel and ensure the crew's safety. The crew consisted of six Indian nationals and one Indonesian national, all of whom were reported to be in stable condition following the intervention.

Technical Stabilisation by PNS Kashmir

Technical teams from the PNS Kashmir worked alongside the MV Gautam's crew to address the mechanical failures that had crippled the ship's propulsion and power systems. While the specific nature of the failure was not disclosed, the military emphasised that the primary objective was to ensure the vessel was seaworthy and that the life-support systems for the crew were restored.

Background on Regional Maritime Safety

This operation is the second high-profile rescue conducted by the Pakistan Navy in recent weeks. In April 2026, the navy successfully evacuated 18 crew members from a merchant vessel operating in the northern Arabian Sea following a similar emergency. The Arabian Sea is a critical corridor for global trade and energy shipments. Under international maritime law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), naval vessels are obligated to provide assistance to any persons or ships in distress at sea, regardless of nationality. Adarsh Kumar Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan’s ISI, Shared Sensitive Indian Navy Information.

The rescue follows a period of increased maritime vigilance in the region, as naval forces from several countries continue to coordinate on search and rescue (SAR) operations and anti-piracy patrols.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).