New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): West Delhi Police's Operation Kavach 11.0 yielded significant results, with 166 arrests and 627 detentions in a 24-hour crackdown. The operation targeted various hotspots, resulting in substantial seizures and recoveries, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, 71 teams were mobilised, and 159 intelligence-based raids were conducted across hotspots, slum belts, industrial clusters, liquor routes, isolated pockets and night-dominant crime-prone stretches. The action involved continuous naka-checking, mobile patrolling, human and technical surveillance, real-time coordination, and surprise inspections.

The operation was executed from 6 pm on November 24 to 6 pm on November 25, following directions from Police Headquarters (PHQ). All 12 police stations of the district, along with specialised units, Special Staff, Anti-Narcotics Squad, AATS West and Technical Surveillance Units.

During the operation, 4.171 kg of ganja and 11 gm smack were recovered, and three people were arrested. Meanwhile, 2,784 quarters of illicit liquor were seized, and 28 arrested under the Delhi Excise Act. Under the Arms Act, 15 arrested; 15 knives, scooty, and motorcycles were recovered. 13 people were arrested and ₹12,800 were recovered under the Gambling Act and 4 auto-lifters arrested, and five stolen vehicles were recovered, and 69 cars were seized under preventive action.

The police further said that major preventive measures were also taken across the district. These include the arrest of 4 auto-lifters, recovery of 5 stolen vehicles, seizure of 69 vehicles under Section 66 of the DP Act, 20 arrests under Sections 126/170 of BNSS, 82 arrests under Sections 40A/40B of the Excise Act, 20 preventive custody actions, and detention of 627 persons under Section 65 of the DP Act. A total of 174 bad characters and history-sheeters were also checked.

Officials said the coordinated action strengthened police presence, disrupted illegal supply chains and improved overall crime control in the district.

The operation demonstrates West Delhi Police's commitment to curbing crime and ensuring public safety. (ANI)

