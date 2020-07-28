Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen RP Singh, on Tuesday visited Punjab's Kapurthala district "to review the current security situation and operational readiness", a statement said.

Singh was briefed by the Formation Commander “on the operational, training and logistic preparedness,” it said.

“He also witnessed an equipment display and interacted with troops. The General Officer appreciated the level of operational preparedness and anti-COVID measures being taken by the formation,” the statement said.

Singh exhorted all ranks to continue working with same zeal and enthusiasm and to be ready for any operational challenge, it said.

