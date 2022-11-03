New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday decided to implement measures under stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan in view of the worsening air quality in the Delhi-NCR.

Following are the measures prescribed under stage IV.

1. Ban on plying of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR; BS-VI, essential and emergency services vehicles exempted.

2. Ban on entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones in Delhi; those carrying essential commodities exempted.

3. Ban on construction and demolition works in linear public projects such as highways, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines in Delhi-NCR.

4. Closure of all industries that are not running on clean fuels in NCR ordered, even in areas which do not have PNG infrastructure and supply, other than the fuels as per the standard list of approved fuels for NCR. Industries like milk and dairy units and those involved in manufacturing of life-saving medical equipment or devices, drugs and medicines shall, however, be exempted from these restrictions.

5. States to decide on closure of schools, non-emergency commercial activities, odd-even scheme for vehicles.

6. Central, state governments may decide on permitting work from home for their employees.

7. Ban on Delhi-registered diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles in the capital. Those carrying essential commodities and providing essential services are exempted.

