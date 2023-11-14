Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought public support for Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Maya Singh, and Pradyuman Singh Tomar in Gwalior ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly election on November 17.

Emphasising the significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, he invoked the memory of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia's active role in various movements.

Stressing the need for a double-engine government in Madhya Pradesh, he highlighted Gwalior as the stronghold of Hindutva.

CM Yogi also mentioned the grand construction of Gwalior airport, accommodating 1500 passengers. "We used to read in Ramayana that Ram ji had returned to Ayodhya by Pushpak Viman. Today, every person is getting the opportunity to sit in a 'Pushpak Viman' (aeroplane). This dream, unrealized in the 70 years of independence, is now coming true during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," said CM Yogi.

Drawing connections between the name of Lord Ram and the resolve to unite society, CM Yogi spoke of overcoming demonic forces with the help of forest dwellers and tribes, citing Shabari's devotion as an enduring example.

He reiterated Ramrajya as the ideal governance system, asserting that the double-engine government is actively fortifying the concept of Ramrajya.

Bharatiya Janata Party faces stiff competition from the Congress, with 230 seats at stake. The state is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

