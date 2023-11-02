New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Days after the House of the AAP-led MCD passed a proposal to regularise 5,000 sanitation worker, chairman of Delhi Commission for Safai Karmacharis, Sanjay Gahlot on Thursday claimed that these workers had "already been regularised" in the past and challenged the mayor and civic officials to show documents to prove it.

While there was no official word on it from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, sources in the MCD said the regularisation process had started in 2013-14, but could not be completed due to some "administrative issues", and "now, it will be done after the House has cleared it".

Gahlot issued a statement on Thursday, saying in 2013-14 the standing committee of the then East Delhi Municipal Corporation (merged into one MCD in May 2022) had passed a resolution to regularise 5,000 workers, and this "5,000 new posts were created".

These included 3,000 posts in Shahdara (South) and 2,000 in Shahdara (North) zones, he said.

"These worker were already regularised in 2013-14, and only the issue was over the date from which the regularisation would come into effect, i.e., 2004 or 2013, and so some workers took the matter to court," Gahlot said.

"So, if the workers are already regularised, whom are they claiming to regularise. I challenge the mayor and civic officials to show documents to prove it," he said. PTI KND

