Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday highlighted the journey of the party over the years in various parts of the country.

Kejriwal addressed the gathering in the presence of Twenty20 Party head Sabu Jacob. The visit of AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, assumes significance in the wake of speculation that AAP and Twenty20 would field a joint candidate in the upcoming Thrikkakkara assembly byelection.

Addressing a public gathering of Twenty20 Party and AAP Kerala volunteers in Kochi today, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "Kerala is God's own place. Such a beautiful place, such beautiful people! 10 years ago, nobody knew Arvind Kejriwal. Today, we have governments in Delhi and Punjab. This was all because of God. Now, who wants AAP to form government in Kerala?"

"When I fasted for 15 days, doctors said I won't survive. But here I am. All because of God. Our newly formed party's candidates including homemakers, students, and mobile repairers, defeated the sitting Chief Minister of Punjab and Delhi. All because of God," he said.

Kejriwal further mentioned that a poor labourer in Delhi gets over Rs 15,000 as minimum wage that is the highest in India. "On top of that, labourers get quality healthcare, education, transport for women, electricity, water, everything for free. This is possible because of the honest AAP government," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited India's first Food Security Mart, a revolutionary initiative by Twenty20 party led by Sabu Jacob in Kizhakkambalam, Kerala today.

Kejriwal arrived at Cochin international airport near here on Saturday morning to loud cheers of his supporters. He is scheduled to address a public meeting organised by the apolitical outfit Twenty20 at the Kitex Garments Ground on Sunday.

The two outfits seem to have reached a mutual understanding ahead of the bypoll in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. Initially, it was rumoured that the outfits would put up a consensus candidate in the election. Soon after, the AAP declared that it will not contest the election.

This is the first visit of Kejriwal to Kerala after he won the Delhi assembly elections for the second consecutive term in 2020. (ANI)

