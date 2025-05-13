New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) From the sale of underage puppies to animals confined in cramped and unhygienic enclosures, regulatory violations plague pet shops across the national capital, a new survey report said.

A report released by the Animal Law Cell of the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, which covered 34 pet shops in Delhi, has found breaches of the Pet Shop Rules, 2018, revealing a grim reality of neglect, poor regulation and animal suffering.

From puppies being sold below the legal age to animals housed in cramped, unhygienic enclosures, the findings point to a systemic disregard for animal welfare laws.

Many pet shops were found operating without licences, lacking proper veterinary care and sourcing animals from unregistered breeders -- practices that are not only unethical but also illegal under existing regulations, the report shared with PTI states.

"These animals suffer in silence while laws meant to protect them are ignored," said Professor Sunanda Bharti, convener of the Animal Law Cell.

"This report is a wake-up call — the law exists to protect animals but without enforcement, it remains meaningless. Authorities must act now," Bharti said.

The report calls for urgent measures, including the immediate shutdown of non-compliant pet shops, the seizure of animals kept in violation of the rules and stricter monitoring to curb the illegal sale of wildlife and companion animals.

"Without intervention, these violations will continue to harm countless animals, undermining the legal protections that are meant to safeguard their welfare," said Ankur Arora, student convener of the Animal Law Cell, adding that the failure to enforce existing laws sends a dangerous message that cruelty is tolerable.

The Animal Law Cell expressed the hope that the detailed findings will aid the enforcement agencies in cracking down on illegal practices and ensuring full implementation of the Pet Shop Rules, 2018.

The Cell also reiterated its commitment to meaningful enforcement and long-term policy reforms to strengthen animal welfare protections.

