Chatra (Jharkhand), Jan 8 (PTI) A 50-year-old widow was allegedly gangraped by three youths in Jharkhand's Chatra district and a steel glass was inserted inside her private parts, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kobna village in Hunterganj police station area late on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Rishabh Jha said.

As per the FIR, the three youths, who are from neighbouring areas, barged into the widow's house, who lived alone, and gangraped her, he said.

Two accused persons have been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the third man, the officer said.

The survivor has been admitted to Hunterganj Community Health Centre and her condition is critical, the establishment's medical officer-in-charge Dr Ved Prakash said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)