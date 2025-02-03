Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 2 (ANI): In a heartening example of wildlife conservation, the Wildlife Department of Udhampur district, along with local villagers, successfully rescued an injured owl from Khagote village in the Ramnagar tehsil on Sunday.

The incident underscores the growing environmental awareness among local communities and the importance of cooperation between the public and wildlife authorities in safeguarding wildlife.

Joginder Paul, a forest guard with the Wildlife Department in Udhampur, praised the villagers' quick response. "We received crucial information about an injured owl in Khagote village. The villagers displayed remarkable environmental consciousness by safely securing the distressed bird and ensuring it reached us promptly," he said.

The owl was immediately transported to the Wildlife Department's facilities, where it is undergoing comprehensive medical treatment. Officials confirmed that once the bird recovers, it will be shifted to Jammu for further care and potential rehabilitation.

This successful rescue operation underscores the vital role that local communities play in wildlife protection. The villagers' timely response, combined with the Wildlife Department's efficient handling of the situation, showcases the essential collaboration needed for effective wildlife conservation.

Incidents like these not only demonstrate effective wildlife management but also emphasize the growing environmental awareness among local populations. The Wildlife Department continues to encourage community participation in conservation efforts to ensure the safety and preservation of Jammu and Kashmir's diverse wildlife. (ANI)

