India News | 'Will Expel Those Indulging in Vandalism': Samik Bhattacharya Warns Party Workers, Urges Calm After BJP's West Bengal Win

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 5 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday condemned incidents of vandalism during post-election celebrations and warned of strict action against party workers involved, even as he called for restraint following the BJP's sweeping victory in the state.

Speaking to ANI here, Bhattacharya said, "At some places, people carried the BJP flag and engaged in vandalism. We condemn this. We want to make it clear that if anyone does such a thing, we will be compelled to expel them from the party."

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He added that while celebrations were held across the country, maintaining peace remains the party's priority. "We want to tell our workers to stay peaceful and not hurt anyone's sentiments," he said.

Highlighting the scale of support for the BJP, Bhattacharya also acknowledged the contribution of migrant workers and overseas voters. "I salute all these migrant labourers. Despite so much hardship, they spent money from their own pockets to cast their votes," he said.

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He further added, "We got blessings from all over the world--from Toronto, from Dallas, from Silicon Valley, from Copenhagen, from Germany, from the UK--people came from all these places to cast their votes."

Bhattacharya announced that the new BJP-led government in West Bengal will take oath on May 9, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. "The Prime Minister announced that on 25th Baisakh, that is May 9, Rabindranath Tagore's birthday, this government will take the oath," he said, calling it a historic moment.

Terming the mandate transformative, Bhattacharya said the BJP's objective extends beyond a change in government. "Our aim was not just to change a government or Chief Minister, but to change the political culture and restore social pluralism," he said, referring to the formation of a "double engine government."

Meanwhile, incidents of alleged vandalism have added to the tense political atmosphere in the state. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Asansol's Godhuli area was reportedly vandalised, with furniture, flags, and banners damaged.

A similar incident was reported earlier in Howrah's Dumurjala area, where party property was allegedly destroyed. Tensions also flared in Cooch Behar, where a local TMC leader was allegedly attacked outside a counting centre.

Despite the developments, Bhattacharya dismissed opposition criticism and emphasised a broader vision. "Our aim was not just to change a government or Chief Minister, but to change the political culture and restore social pluralism," he said.

According to Election Commission data, the BJP secured 206 out of 294 seats, while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats, marking a significant political shift in West Bengal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)