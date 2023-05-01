New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) NCW chief Rekha Sharma on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to do away with the six months waiting period for divorce through mutual consent under some conditions, saying it will give a chance to women to move on and plan their future.

The apex court on Monday held that it can dissolve marriages on the ground of "irretrievable breakdown of marriage" invoking powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

It further held that the mandatory waiting period of six months for divorce through mutual consent can be done away with, subject to conditions.

Reacting to the verdict, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson said the decision will give a chance to women to move ahead in life.

"I welcome the decision. If done with mutual consent, it will give a chance to women to move ahead in their lives and plan their future," she told PTI.

