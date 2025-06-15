Dhubri (Assam) [India], June 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that the State government will not allow nefarious elements to encroach upon the lands of genuine Indian citizens in the administrative district of Dhubri or elsewhere in the State.

In a post on X on Sunday, Sarma posted, "In Dhubri, or elsewhere, we will not allow nefarious elements from encroaching upon the lands of genuine Indian citizens. This is the firm commitment of our Govt."

He further added, "Recently, a person came to me with this issue. I have asked DC Dhubri to have a look into this matter."

In a separate incident on Saturday, he vowed to completely eliminate communal forces in Dhubri and said he would personally guard the Hanuman temple following the recovery of dumped cattle meat from the premises of the temple in Dhubri district.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "We will completely eliminate communal forces in Dhubri, and I will personally contribute to giving a grand look to the Hanuman temple here."

He informed that 38 accused were arrested in a massive crackdown overnight in connection with the recovery of dumped cattle meat from a temple in Dhubri district.

The Chief Minister, earlier on Friday, visited the state's Dhubri district and directed law enforcement officers to have zero tolerance for those who desecrated temples, Naamghars, and sacred spaces.

In a post on X, Sarma wrote, "I visited Dhubri and directed law enforcement officers to follow ZERO tolerance against elements who desecrate our temples, Naamghars and sacred spaces. The incident of throwing beef at the town's Hanuman Mandir should have NEVER happened, and those involved WON'T BE SPARED."

He held a high-level meeting in Dhubri with Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tiwari, and other senior officials of the state administration. Sarma further stated that he would guard the Hanuman Baba temple all night long if it was needed.

"This time on Eid, some anti-social elements committed a disgusting and condemnable crime by throwing cow meat in the Hanuman temple of Dhubri! If required on the coming Eid, I myself will guard Hanuman Baba's temple all night long," he added. (ANI)

