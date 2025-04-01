Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa announced that he would participate in the all-night protest satyagraha organized by the BJP tomorrow, demanding the state government immediately roll back its anti-people price hikes.

Speaking to the media at his Dhavalagiri residence in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru, he stated that the common people are struggling due to the continuous rise in prices. The protest will begin at Freedom Park, and he urged everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to join and make the movement successful.

Also Read | Mau Road Accident: Speeding Trailer Mows Down Newlywed Couple in Uttar Pradesh, Locals Express Concern Over Road Safety.

Criticizing the Congress, he said there is an internal tussle for the Chief Minister's chair within the party, indicating that their primary concern is power rather than the welfare of the people. He added that the BJP's protest would continue for several more days and that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi would also participate in the demonstration in Mysuru.

Yediyurappa expressed confidence that the government might reconsider its decisions if the media also stands firmly against the price hikes, as journalists are also affected by the rising costs. When asked about the expulsion of BJP leader Yatnal, he declined to comment.

Also Read | Mahadev Betting App Scam: Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel One of the Alleged 'Beneficiaries' of Fraud, Says CBI FIR.

He criticized the Siddaramaiah-led government, accusing it of running a "Tughlaq Darbar" after being given an overwhelming majority by the people. He alleged that the administration had neglected public welfare, pushing common citizens into an unbearable situation.

He also condemned the government's move to provide a 4 percent reservation for Muslims in public works contracts, questioning, "What crime have Hindus committed?" He clarified that the BJP is not against Muslims but believes a Chief Minister should treat all citizens equally.

Yediyurappa further accused the Congress government of constantly increasing prices, citing hikes in petrol, bus fares, and milk prices. He pointed out that milk prices had been raised by Rs 4 per litre in one go, totalling a Rs 9 increase per litre within a year. Additionally, electricity tariffs had been raised by 36 paise per unit for the second time under this government, making life difficult for the lower and middle classes.

He also highlighted that the cost of installing transformers for farmers had surged from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. Stamp duty, SR value, and guidance value had been increased by 100 percent to 1000 percent.

He accused the Congress government of making every essential commodity more expensive, preventing people from living peacefully.

Earlier Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has expressed outrage over the implementation of garbage cess in Bengaluru by the Congress-led Karnataka government, stating that the "price hike demon" government in Karnataka is draining the blood of the people like leeches.

In a press statement, he said, "From today, the Congress Company government is imposing a cess even on garbage! It is draining the blood of the people!"

He accused the state government of lying daily and hiking prices every month. "This is the governance style of the Karnataka East India Congress Company government! From today, the Congress Company government is imposing a cess even on garbage!" Kumaraswamy said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)