New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday joined the controversy over remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, which sparked outrage across the internet, stating that she will raise the issue in the IT (standing) committee of Parliament.

She noted that while the Constitution grants the freedom of expression, it also comes with reasonable restrictions, imposing responsibility on citizens.

"I think with freedom of expression the Constitution also imposes certain responsibility on us. I think there needs to be certain boundaries. I'll raise this issue in the IT (standing) committee. The platforms must understand that you just cannot continue to make a profit out of us and you look for loopholes when there is time of being accountable," Chaturvedi told ANI.

Commenting on the INDIA bloc, she stated that there has been no meeting of senior leaders since the Lok Sabha elections, a situation that needs to be addressed.

"INDIA bloc is there in terms of commitment but there has been no meeting of senior leaders of INDIA bloc since Lok Sabha elections. I think responsibility needs to be fixed and I hope that it will be done," Chaturvedi added.

On the assembly election results in Delhi and Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader raised concerns over voter deletions and additions in the national capital, while also highlighting the increased number of voters compared to the voting population.

"A lot of things came forward before the Delhi election results, like voter deletions, voter additions. Regarding Maharashtra, we said with data on how the number of voters has risen, the number of votes voted there is higher than the total voting population. So, this raises the question whether they have started 'One Nation One Party, before 'One Nation One Election'," Chaturvedi said. (ANI)

