Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) A Punjab Cabinet sub-committee on Tuesday assured transporters that the state government would share their concerns regarding the new hit-and-run law with the Centre.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

The Cabinet sub-committee comprising Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal held a meeting with the representatives of the truck and taxi unions of the state here, according to an official release.

The sub-committee discussed in detail the provisions of punishment under Section 106 (2) of the BNS for causing death due to rash and negligent driving, and escaping without reporting it to a police officer or a magistrate soon after the incident.

The main concern of the representatives of the transport unions was the manhandling of the driver of the commercial vehicle and the damage to the vehicle by the mob after the accident.

It assured the unions that while sharing their concerns with the Union government regarding the law, the Punjab government would suggest that necessary arrangements be made to ensure the safety of the driver in such cases, said the release.

The committee also directed the state police department to ensure that action should be taken against culprits in the cases of beating up of a driver by a mob after an accident.

Regarding the demand made by the transport unions against the commercial use of illegal vehicles involved in commercial activities, the sub-committee directed the transport and the police departments to take strict action against such vehicles immediately.

Secretary (Transport) Dilraj Singh, State Transport Commissioner Monish Kumar, ADGP (Intelligence) Jaskaran Singh, other senior officials of the transport and police departments and representatives of various transport and taxi unions of the state were present at the meeting.

