Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government will soon bring a right to health bill as he claimed that their schemes so far have been "brilliant".

Also Read | Nabanna Rally: ‘Pulled Myself Together, Dragged Him Away From Mob,’ Says Coconut Seller Who Saved Kolkata Cop's Life From Protestors.

"You formed the government, we tried to give good administration. Our plans are brilliant. We have implemented the old pension scheme for employees. We brought a separate budget for farmers," Gehlot said addressing a Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games programme at Nainwan in Bundi.

"The Rajasthan government will soon bring a right to health bill. I hope that soon this bill will be passed so that people get their right," Gehlot added, stressing that their aim is to do "positive politics".

Also Read | 'Project Cheetah' Proposal Was Prepared in 2008-09, Approved by Manmohan Singh Govt: Congress.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", Gehlot said, "He wants peace and harmony in the country. This is the purpose of the journey."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)