Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government will soon table a Bill to ban the practice of polygamy in the upcoming assembly session.

“We are planning to introduce the Bill to ban polygamy in the upcoming Assembly session. If for some reason we are not able to do so then we will introduce the Bill in the January Assembly session. In Assam, we want to ban polygamy immediately,” the Assam CM said while speaking to the reporters here.

Also Read | US Horror: Nine-Month-Old Boy Dies After Teenage Mother Mixes Baby Formula With Fentanyl in Florida, 17-Year-Old Woman Arrested.

Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said the ban on polygamy would be achieved through consensus and not “aggression”.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Griha Pravesh’ ceremony for 3.06 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) during a ceremonial programme held in Guwahati.

Also Read | Another Cheetah Dies in Kuno: Death of Underweight Cheetah Tejas in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park Raises Concerns Over Ambitious Translocation Project.

The Assam Panchayat and Rural Development department on Thursday organized a mass Griha Pravesh ceremony for more than 3 lakh PMAY -G beneficiaries

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today, 3 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G have performed Griha Pravesh in their houses which were constructed by the Panchayat and Rural Development department of the Assam government. At this moment, we thank and express our gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as because of his blessings, 3 lakh people have been able to enter their houses in a single day,” he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)