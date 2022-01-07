Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India]. January 7 (ANI): Dehradun reported 268 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate close to 10 per cent State Health Department reported on Thursday.

The state capital tested 2,700 samples, out of which 9.7 per cent samples tested COVID-19 positive.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Security Breach: Supreme Court Directs Punjab and Haryana High Court Registrar General To Preserve All Records.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 630 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's cumulative caseload to 3,47,098.

The active caseload of the state stands at 1,425.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Encounter: 2 Notorious Criminals Accused In Double-Murder Case Shot Dead by Chengalpattu Police.

In Uttarakhand, the positivity rate stands at 3.74 per cent and a total of 18,380 were tested during the last 24 hours.

As many as three people have succumbed to coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 7,423.

A total of 128 people have been recovered from COVID-19 which has led to increasing in overall number of recoveries in the state, that is, 3,31,756 recoveries so far. The recovery rate in Uttarakhand is 95.58 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)