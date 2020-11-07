Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 7 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 356 new COVID-19 cases and 401 recoveries on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 1,03,899, said State Health Department.

The total number of cases in the state include 98,365 recoveries, 895 deaths, and 4,639 active cases.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India crossed the 84-lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Friday. (ANI)

