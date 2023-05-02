Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) More than 25,000 yoga enthusiasts will participate in Yoga Mahotsav to be organised here on Tuesday to commemorate the 50 days countdown to the International Day of Yoga, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

"The International Day of Yoga (IDY) has become a benchmark event, which is celebrated nationally and globally with ever increasing enthusiasm. As earlier, this year's IDY 2023 will also witness many firsts, foremost being the demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at Arctic and Antarctic region," Sonowal told reporters at a press conference.

He said to commemorate the 50 days countdown to the IDY, more than 25,000 yoga enthusiasts will participate in Yoga Mahotsav and perform yoga. The festival will be organised at Shri Bhawani Niketan Shiksha Samiti here.

The festival is being organized by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga in collaboration with the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, and with the active support of the Rajasthan government in preparation for the Yoga Day (June 21).

On the decision to organise the 50-day countdown in Rajasthan, Sonowal said that Rajasthan has immense opportunities for yoga institutes in terms of medical value travel where every year thousands of foreign tourists come and take their services to learn yoga and yoga therapy.

He said the Centre is promoting village tourism and yoga can play an important role in promoting rural tourism in Rajasthan.

"It is our aim that this our old identity, the real strength of India, the value of five thousand years old civilization, culture and spiritual traditions. Today, the world has accepted it and not only in the country but also in Europe, America and every province. Day by day the popularity of yoga has started increasing.

He said that in order to make life simple, successful and healthy, "we want every person to adopt yoga, adopt it with devotion because every person will be successful in promoting knowledge, devotion and action through yoga.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Women and Child Development Manjupara Mahendra Bhai will attend the festival to be held tomorrow.

