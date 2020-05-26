India News | With 68 New COVID-19 Cases, Chhattisgarh's Count Reaches 360

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 26 (ANI): 68 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, taking the state's tally of positive cases to 360.

There are 281 active cases in the state so far, according to a tweet by the official handle of Health Department, Chhattisgarh.

With zero fatalities to its credit, Chhattisgarh is among the few states which have reported no deaths due to the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India reported 6,535 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to over 1.45 lakh. (ANI)

