Panaji, Jul 15 (PTI) With its biggest single-day spike of 198 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Goa's tally of patients grew to 2,951, the state health department said.

However, no patient died due to the coronavirus infection during the day, it said.

According to the state health department's bulletin, 67 people were sent home after recovery from various treatment centres.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already announced 'Janata Curfew' in the state from 8 pm to 6 am everyday from Wednesday till August 10.

The state will also have a three-day lockdown from Friday.

The health department said that of the 6,064 samples tested during the day, 2,374 were negative and the reports of 3,492 were awaited.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 2,951, new cases: 198, deaths: 18, discharged: 1,674, active cases 1,259, samples tested till date: 99,234.

